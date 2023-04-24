Scattered thunderstorms Monday followed by heavy mid-week rain & snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Other than a few spotty showers from the La Garitas to the San Luis Valley to the Sangres and Wet Mountains, we're looking at a mellow and calm night across Southern Colorado. With scattered overnight clouds in the forecast, lows tonight will be fairly close to seasonal averages for this time of the year, cooling down to the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 62; Our current warming trend will continue on Monday, with afternoon highs expected to climb into the lower 60s. A few showers and thunderstorms will move into the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, with spotty rain showers and gusty winds the main threats.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 67; A warmer, but mostly cloudy day for the Steel City, with the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms by Monday afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 66; A nice and pleasant start to the week, with just a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm in our forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 52; An overcast and cool start to the week, with showers and thunderstorms possible by the afternoon. Snow totals up to 1" for parts of Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; A mellow morning will give way to a mild afternoon and the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms up along the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; A pretty nice start to the work week for the Plains, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop by the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; Our forecast this week will be much wetter and much more active than last week, but before the main event arrives on Tuesday, Monday's forecast will be warmer, with some isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon hours.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; A weak disturbance will bring the potential for a few afternoon/early evening rain and snow showers to the mountains on Monday. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Extended outlook forecast:

Our well advertised and much talked about spring soaker storm will move into Southern Colorado on Tuesday, with the potential for heavy mountain snow by the morning and heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Plains by the afternoon. Snow levels initially will be high (at or above 8,000 feet), but I do see the potential for the rain-snow line to fall as low as 5,000-6,000 feet by late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued ahead of the storm for the mountains, Teller County and the Palmer Divide, with big totals for residents in these areas. Also be advised that travel in these areas during this time could be difficult to near impossible.

Winter Storm Watches have been posted from Tuesday AM to noon Wednesday ahead of a potent, high impact winter storm!⁰⁰10-18" of snow possible for Teller County, 6-12" for the Palmer Divide, and 1-2' for the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/odZp0SiqiC — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) April 23, 2023

For Colorado Springs, this has all the makings of a boom-or-bust snowfall event. Snow totals will depend largely upon when the cold air arrives, and how long it lingers. Too soon for a local snow totals forecast, but stay tuned to News 5 for the very latest as we track the approaching storm.



