Scattered thunderstorms likely Sunday afternoon & evening

Tonight's Forecast:

A variety of showers and thunderstorms will remain possible over the higher terrain through late this evening, with most areas east of I-25 expected to stay dry. As the clouds slowly clear out during the overnight hours, we'll be left with mild lows by Sunday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 56; High: 85. Sunday is expected to be our best chance for precipitation over the next seven days. Showers and thunderstorms will push out of the mountains between 2-4 pm, with scattered storms possible through the evening.

PUEBLO: Low: 58; High: 90. Hot, summer-like temperatures will continue on Sunday, with a better chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

CANON CITY: Low: 59; High: 87. Sunshine early will give way to the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 49; High: 76. Mostly sunny skies in the morning before turning overcast and stormy by the afternoon. The storm threat will linger into the evening hours, and could include heavy rainfall, lightning and small hail.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Summer-like temperatures will continue on Sunday as highs warm into the upper 70s and 80s. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Hot and dry most of the day before showers and storms move into the Plains by late afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will be possible where thunderstorms develop, with a slight chance that a storm or two turns severe.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Warm again on Sunday with sun to start, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. The mountains will see a dry start to the day on Sunday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely to develop by early afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Isolated thunderstorm threat will continue into Monday before our forecast dries out for the rest of the work week. High pressure over the Central Plains will also bring the heat, with highs between 5-10 degrees above average. Slight chances for rain are possible by Friday and Saturday, but it's not looking too promising at this point.

