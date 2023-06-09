Scattered thunderstorms Friday ahead of a rainy pride weekend in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A pretty nice afternoon temperature wise for Southern Colorado, with Friday's highs coming up just short of average. The daytime heating will allow for scattered thunderstorms to move across the region this afternoon, with storms developing as early as 11 am to noon up across the mountains. As storms move east of the I-25 corridor, there's a Marginal Risk of thunderstorms reaching severe criteria, with 1" hail and 60 mph wind gusts the main threats.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 50. A dry and sunny morning will give way to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, most active between 2-6 pm. A few showers may linger into later this evening, so make sure to bring an umbrella with you for date night.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 51. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible today as we look to return to the 80s for the fourth day in a row.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 49. Much like what we saw yesterday, Friday's forecast will be warm, with increasing clouds and another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 41. After a partly cloudy and dry morning, showers and thunderstorms will return to our forecast around the lunch hour, with showers expected to taper off this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. We'll see about a 50-50 chance of a shower or thunderstorm today in northern El Paso County. Even if it doesn't rain in your neighborhood, skies will turn cloudy this afternoon as storms move from west to east across the region.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Late this afternoon, we'll see another round of showers and thunderstorms move across the Plains. One or two storms could turn severe across the eastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Spotty to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, with frequent lightning, and brief, heavy downpours the main storm threat across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We'll see another busy day of weather across the mountains as showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. Thankfully stronger steering winds aloft should reduce the flood threat that we saw earlier this week.

Extended outlook forecast:

Storms may become a little more widespread on Saturday, but overall, we're not expecting any big changes for the start of the weekend. Then following the passage of a cold front Saturday night, a wetter pattern will return starting on Sunday. Thanks to stronger upslope flow behind the front, storms Sunday afternoon and evening look to be more widespread, with heavy rain possible.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.