Scattered thunderstorms Friday ahead of a hot and dry weekend

Today’s Forecast:

After storms rocked the Pikes Peak Region and parts of Southern Colorado last night, we're expecting an encore performance of those storms this afternoon from the mountains to the Plains. A few stronger storms on the eastern Plains could lead to 1" hail and 60 mph wind gusts, along with the potential for flash flooding.

The other story state-wide will remain the large fires burning from the Front Range to a new fire burning in southwestern Colorado this morning. Smoke will be thickest today north of the Palmer Divide, with our AQI in Southern Colorado expected to remain within the Moderate range due to high concentrations of ground layer ozone.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 59. Another degree or two of cooling today will allow for our high to return to the upper 80s for the first time this week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 62. Hot and hazy, with the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 65. Dry and hazy this morning before giving way to the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 49. Haze and lingering smoke will be possible at times today in Teller County. As skies turn unsettled this afternoon, another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Hazy sunshine early in the day will give way to increasing storm clouds and the potential for some hit or miss showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Areas of smoke and haze will continue to impact air quality on the eastern Plains today, especially north of Highway 50. Late this afternoon, showers and storms will arrive, and although they'll be scattered in nature, some could reach severe criteria.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hazy skies this morning will give way to a hot and unsettled afternoon, with about a 50-50 chance of seeing a shower or storm today in your area.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. After a quiet morning, we'll see a fairly stormy afternoon in the mountains, with numerous showers and thunderstorms today up in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Hot and dry Saturday as our daytime high is expected to return to the lower 90s in the Springs before climbing into the middle 90s from Sunday into Monday. In Pueblo and the eastern Plains, triple digits are expected to return to the forecast beginning on Sunday.

Storm chances will increase to around 20% on Sunday in the Pikes Peak Region before a transition to a wetter pattern as we look ahead towards next week. This will be marked by a noticeable shift to the monsoon pattern, with storms likely each afternoon, along with the potential for soaking rains and cooling temperatures towards the end of next week across Southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

