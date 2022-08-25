Scattered thunderstorms for the mountains and plains on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers continue in the mountains this evening, wrapping up by 9-10 pm. The plains and I-25 will generally remain dry with partly cloudy conditions tonight. Temperatures will be seasonable overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 81; A warm start with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 89; A warm day to begin then a chance of thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 86; A warm day with a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 71; Showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 78; A mild day with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Upper-80s to low-90s on Friday with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, some of which may be strong.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/57; High: 79/80; A warm start to the day with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Mountain Valleys forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; Low to upper 70s with clouds and showers and thunderstorms once again expected during the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend becomes dry again for the plains with isolated thunderstorms remaining in the forecast for the mountains and mountain valleys. Temperatures will remain near average for the week ahead. Spotty thunderstorms return to the region by the middle of next week.

