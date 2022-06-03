Scattered thunderstorms are likely Friday, some being strong

Today’s Forecast:

This morning starts mild and humid with low clouds lingering in portions of southern Colorado. This afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop between noon and 2 pm in the mountains and foothills, move to I-25 and continue eastward. In the eastern plains of Colorado, there is a slight risk of severe weather, with hail up to ping pong ball size and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

There is a slight risk of severe weather in eastern CO today. #COwx pic.twitter.com/We3P94QOcI — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) June 3, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. Thunderstorms are possible from 1 pm until 7 pm. The severe weather risk is low with lightning, small hail, and gusty winds being the main threat today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 30. Thunderstorms are possible from 1 - 7 pm with a risk for severe thunderstorms with wind gusts in excess of 58 mph and/or hail of 1 inch in diameter.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 30. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible from noon until 6 pm. The risk of severe weather is low.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible from noon until 5 pm. The risk of severe weather is low.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible from 1 to 6 pm with lightning, gusty winds, and small hail possible.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. There is a slight risk of severe weather today, with thunderstorms possible between 3-9 pm. The strongest storms will have wind gusts up to 70 mph and ping up to pong ball-sized hail.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible from 2-6 pm with a chance of severe thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible from noon until 4 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend ahead is trending drier overall with just a low chance of afternoon showers or spotty thunderstorms each day. Temperatures will rise about average to the 70s and 80s across the region. Into next week, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast daily through mid-week. There may be severe weather next week as well, favoring Tuesday at this time.

