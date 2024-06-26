Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

A modest cool down of around 3-5 degrees will be offset by an increase in moisture. You'll certainly feel the humidity this afternoon as well as the heat, with our high in Colorado Springs and Pueblo topping out in the 90s. Out east, a few locations may once again climb into the triple digits.

A disturbance moving off of the mountains today will also lead to the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southern Colorado. A few stronger storms could reach lower end severe criteria, with hail up to 1" and wind gusts to 60 mph for the I-25 corridor. Storms may become more intense on the eastern Plains, with hail up to half-dollar size in diameter. Prime time for storm development will be from mid afternoon through late tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 61. Hot and muggy on Wednesday, with thunderstorms developing between 3-5 pm. Rain today could continue in the Pikes Peak Region well past sunset.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 64. After a couple of days in the triple digits, highs today will cool slightly back down to the 90s. With more moisture in place, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 65. After a couple of hot and dry days, today we'll introduce the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to eastern Fremont County. Storms could continue past sunset.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 53. Warm and humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. While not as hot as yesterday, today's forecast will only give off monsoon season vibes, with muggy weather this morning turning stormy this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s/70s. Hot and humid, with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms on the eastern Plains will be capable of half dollar sized hail, wind gusts to 65 mph, and heavy rainfall.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Water vapor will increase across the southern I-25 corridor today, leading to a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Hail to 1" and 60 mph wind gusts will be our main storm threats.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Storm activity will begin to pick up today just after the lunch hour, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through early this evening. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

The threat for showers and storms will continue on Thursday, with highs cooling further. Friday looks drier, with an isolated storm or two possible Friday afternoon and a high in Colorado Springs up near 90 degrees.

A stronger cold front this weekend will cool us down to the lower 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s Sunday in the Pikes Peak Region, with spotty thunderstorms possible each afternoon. Early next week looks dry and hot, with isolated thunderstorms possible each afternoon near the mountains.

