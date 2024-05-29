Scattered storms expected Wednesday, with severe threats on the eastern Plains

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact Southern Colorado this evening, with the main threat for severe weather over the eastern Plains. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will remain in effect for Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca counties until 9 pm. These areas have already seen very large hail this afternoon, and the threat for 2" plus hail and 60-70 mph wind gusts will continue until after sunset.

Closer to the I-25 corridor, severe threats are much lower, but some storms early this evening may be capable of dangerous lightning, small hail and gusty winds. Overnight, storms will come to an end, with skies turning partly cloudy by Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 80; Warm and slightly more humid on Wednesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to our forecast during the afternoon and early evening hours. Stronger storms will be capable of small hail and gusty winds.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 86; Mostly clear skies early on Wednesday will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon, with isolated to spotty thunderstorms possible into the early evening hours.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 84; We'll see increasing clouds by Wednesday afternoon, along with the potential for a few spotty afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 73; A cool and calm morning will give way to the potential for more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, with storms firing off as early as the lunch hour across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; A clear and calm morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, with some storms capable of small hail, heavy rain and gusty winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; The east and southeast Plains of Colorado will once again be under the gun for severe weather on Wednesday. Storms will begin over the mountains, and as they press east, they will move into a more favorable environment. Main threats on Wednesday will include 2" hail and 60-70 mph wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Storm threats Wednesday for the southern I-25 corridor will be fairly limited compared to the eastern part of the state. That said, we can't rule out a a few isolated showers and storms tomorrow.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; After a quiet morning, high country showers and storms will be possible from around the lunch into the early evening hours. With lightning always a threat this time of the year, it might be best to plan that hike during the first part of the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

A good fetch of Gulf of Mexico moisture will keep our late week forecast on the stormy side in Southern Colorado, with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon through the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, we're expecting temperatures to be even warmer than today, topping out in the 70s and 80s on the Plains. Although one or two stronger storms could pulse up over El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area, the main severe threat on Wednesday should stay east of I-25. Highs will cool by a few degrees on Thursday and Friday, with scattered storms each afternoon and evening. Saturday will be warmer, with a rogue shower possible in the afternoon. This will be followed by a significant warming trend on Sunday, with our highs expected to soar into the upper 80s and 90s on the Plains.

