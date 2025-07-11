Scattered storms, cooler temperatures Friday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Starting off the morning cool - with most spots in the 40s to middle 50s (outside of the typical warm spots such as Canon City). Sunny skies bring a quick warm up to the 70s by 10AM along most of I-25 so you won't need an extra layer for too long.

The latest in a line of upper level systems is on the way into Colorado today from the northwest. This afternoon it'll graze the state and provide chances for showers and thunderstorms across the mountains, then the Palmer Divide, and then I-25 and the eastern plains heading later into the day. These storms may produce locally strong to severe wind gusts, like we saw with storms on Thursday. Otherwise you'll notice temperatures today wll be cooler - about 5 degrees below average for this time of year thanks to a cold front last night. Still warm though - it is July, after all.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 55.

Sunny until around 2:00 PM, then increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be capable of gusty wind, and small hail. North winds at 5-10 mph shifting east in the afternoon. The earliest storms today will be in the NW part of the city and region - as early as noon along the Palmer Divide, with that action slowly moving into the rest of the area through the rest of the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 60.

Sunny through the early afternoon, then in roll the clouds, and then come the isolated storms. As with yesterday, gusty wind is possible with storms today - some of this could meet severe storm criteria with 60 mph gusts. Be prepared to head inside, or briefly pull over on the road, if one comes your way. Some of the storms will have heavy rain - others won't. But it is important to know that even if you don't see heavy rain with an approaching storm, or lightning, gusty wind is still possible. This happens when wet storm clouds ride above drier air near the ground. This set up leads to strong wind.

Northwest wind at 5-10 mph, shifting east in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 59.

Sunny until the late afternoon - then in come the storms. They'll be scattered, about a 4-in-10 chance of one at your home. If it's not at your home though, you'll see one from your porch a few miles away. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph shifting east in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 45.

Sunny through 11 AM, then clouds begin to build. Storms should begin popping up in Teller County between 12 PM - 1 PM today - with the chance for showers and storms continuing through the afternoon. As usual, it won't rain all day, and it won't be cloudy all day. There's a weak chance (20%) of parts of the Woodland Park region seeing notable hail today, the largest of which would be about 1" in diameter, the size of a quarter, or small pebble. Please email us your storm reports if you do observe any hail or strong wind - it's always very helpful, radar beams don't reach all the wa to the ground up in Woodland Park.

Northwest winds at 5-10 mph shifting east in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s.

Sunny until noon. Storms begin to form between noon and 1, with a 50% chance of seeing at least one shower, or rumbler, at your home in the afternoon to early evening. North winds at 5-10 mph, shifting east in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s.

Sunny and hot, pack the sunscreen. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times this afternoon. Storms in the evening capable of 60 mph wind gusts and small hail, coverage will be isolated though.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 84; Low: 57/56.

Sunny until mid-afternoon then increasing clouds with isolated thunderstorms into the evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny through 11 AM, then increasing clouds. Widespread afternoon thunderstorms focused on the mountain summits. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph shifting east in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another cold front arriving tonight from the north will stall out overnight, leading to upslope flow on Saturday. Upslope flow provides lift and moisture for storms. Storms will favor the mountains Saturday, although some will still likely make it onto I-25 - and the stronger the upslope is, the more the storms will make it to I-25. Considering the pattern in place, this should result in about a 40% coverage along I-25 as a whole. Highs will be a bit cooler once again - in the upper 70s - about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Skies clear out Sunday and Monday with seasonal highs in the 80s and 90s. Monday does have an isolated afternoon storm chance mainly north of highway 50. The best chance is in the mountains.

Throughout much of next week we'll have daily afternoon storm chances.

