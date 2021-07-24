Scattered storms & areas of heavy rain likely on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for parts of Southern Colorado until 9 pm. Urban, small stream and burn scar flooding will be possible from the mountains to the Arkansas River Valley. The overnight hours should be relatively quiet and pleasant, with Sunday morning starting out with dry skies.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 59; High: 83. Warmer on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds early in the day likely turning stormy by the afternoon as the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast.

PUEBLO: Low: 64; High: 91. Hotter highs on Sunday, with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours.

CANON CITY: Low: 64; High: 87. Warming back into the upper 80s on Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms likely across Fremont County by the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 51; High: 74. Dry skies Sunday morning will give way to another round of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, with flash flooding a concern for the higher elevations.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. On Sunday, increasing clouds will lead to areas of rain and scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon. Rain could be locally heavy at times across the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s. Heating up across the Plains on Sunday, with drier skies leading to only isolated showers and thunderstorms.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s. A mix of sun and clouds Sunday morning will give way to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday morning will turn much more unsettled by the afternoon as thunderstorms increase in coverage. Stay weather alert if you're spending time in the mountains on Sunday as flash flooding will remain a real possibility.

Extended Outlook:

We'll begin to dry out on Monday as the monsoon moisture shifts back into the higher elevations. After a slight chance of showers and storms on the Plains Monday, the main threat for rain will move to the mountains and should stay there until the end of the week. For places like Colorado Springs and Pueblo, this will lead to a hotter and drier forecast during the middle of next week, with more widespread rain chances returning late next week.

