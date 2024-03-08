Scattered snow showers on Friday, otherwise cloudy and cold

Tonight's Forecast:

Any lingering rain showers will transition to snow overnight. Snow showers will gradually taper off in the plains through Friday morning. But snow will linger in the mountains through Friday evening.

Active alerts through Friday:

Forecast snow totals through Friday evening:

This map has been adjusted to reflect the snow that fell Thursday afternoon and already melted.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 35;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 3 am Friday. It will be cloudy and cold on Friday with periodic light snow still possible throughout the day. Winds will be from the N at 10-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 40;

Cloudy and cold on Friday with periodic light snow showers. Winds will be from the NNE at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 38;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 3 am Friday. Light snow will still be possible during the day, with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be from the E at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 30;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 3 am Friday. Light snow showers will be possible during the day on Friday with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be from the N at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 30;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 3 am Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with periodic light snow still possible during the day on Friday. Winds will be from the N at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s;

Snow will be sparse overnight and, for those who see precipitation, showers will end early in the morning, with periodic light flurries possible early in the day. It will be cloudy and blustery during the day with highs in the upper 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/26; High: 32/32;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 3 am Friday. Snow showers will be possible in the morning, and will be lightening up quickly Friday afternoon. The day will be cloudy and cold.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 11 pm Friday for the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos. The snow showers will continue off and on Friday afternoon. Travel will be tough in the Winter Storm Warning zones through Friday evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend it will be sunny and temperatures will be climbing. Saturday will be back to the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be back to the 50s and 60s. This warm and sunny trend continues until Wed/Thurs next week, when we are tracking the next storm.

