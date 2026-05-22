Scattered showers and weak storms Friday ahead of a warm up this holiday weekend

Today’s Forecast:

An upper level low is again the main weather driver in southern Colorado on Friday. A cold front moved south overnight, and highs today will be cooler than on Thursday, but not by much. That front did reduce moisture in the air though.

Skies will be partly cloudy today, with energy moving in during the late afternoon and providing chances for an isolated shower or thunderstorm between then and dinnertime.

Severe weather is unlikely today.

Skies will be partly cloudy this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 42.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 44.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 47.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 34.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 65/69; Low: 42/41.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Isolated thunderstorms remain possible Saturday. Chances have trended down since yesterday due to an eastward shift in the main surface moisture axis. In other words, the wet air needed for storms to develop, looks to stay further east, limiting potential along I-25. Still, isolated storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will begin a warming trend as upper level ridging nudges in from the south.

High pressure continues to build Sunday and Monday - and highs will flip above average. Highly isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon in the mountain zones. Mountain showers and storms become scattered on Monday afternoon but it should remain dry on Memorial Day across the plains including in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, and Trinidad.

It will be breezy on Tuesday, and a bit cooler, with afternoon thunderstorm chances returning. The chance continues on Wednesday with isolated showers mainly favoring higher terrain on Thursday. Highs will be near average in the mid 70s to low 80s next week (and fairly similar each day).

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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