Scattered showers and warm temperatures on Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

Today we have clouds and some moisture across the state. We are starting the day with light rain in the Sangres and Collegiate Peaks as well as portions of the I-25 corridor. More showers and thunderstorms will develop in the plains early this afternoon and they will clear our region by 7-8 pm. We are not expecting severe thunderstorms today, but lightning will be a potential hazard outside.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 40. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms between about noon to 7 pm. S wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 42. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy today with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible between noon - 5 pm. WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 45. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms today between 11 am and 4 pm. WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 34. Cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms between 11 am to 8 pm. SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 66; Low: 39. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms between about noon to 7 pm. S wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible between noon - 5 pm. SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 74/74; Low: 41/42. Spotty showers this morning with a slight chance of another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Partly to mostly cloudy today with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning and through the early afternoon. WSW wind at 10-15 mph and partly to mostly cloudy sky conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday becomes dry and breezy, this will lead to fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for our region from noon until 10 pm.

Again on Saturday, fire danger will be in the forecast with a Fire Weather Watch from 11 am to 10 pm for the counties as Friday's warning.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.