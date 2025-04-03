Scattered rain and snow showers are expected on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be partly cloudy and cold. Before sunrise on Thursday, scattered snow showers are possible west of I-25 in the mountain valleys as well as scattered snow showers in the plains. The first wave of moisture will move through by late morning, and then a few isolated afternoon showers will bring a mix of rain and snow to the region.

Scroll to the bottom of this article for expected snow totals for both Thursday's round of moisture as well as the 2nd round, which moves through between Friday and Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 44;

Periodic snow showers are expected on Thursday, with peeks of sunshine in between. Because of above-freezing temperatures during the daytime, roads are expected to fare well, but will be icy if snow occurs before or after sunrise.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 54;

There is a chance of a wintry mix of showers on Thursday, with snow possible in the morning and rain possible in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 47;

Spotty wintry mix showers possible on Thursday with snow more likely in the morning and rain more likely by the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 35;

Periodic snow showers are expected on Thursday. With above-freezing temperatures expected, roads will melt during the day but freeze over in the morning and at night.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 38;

Periodic snow showers are expected on Thursday with peeks of sunshine in between. It will be chilly all day with roads melting during the daylight hours.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s;

There is a chance of morning snow in the plains on Thursday, with higher confidence north of HWY 50. In the afternoon, there will be spotty rain showers or a wintry mix. Roads should melt with mild temperatures in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/26; High: 45/50;

There is a low chance of snow showers or a wintry mix on Thursday. The day will mostly be dry with partly cloudy conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

Spotty snow showers in the mountain valleys on Thursday from AM to PM with highs rising above freezing.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, the morning will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds during the day. A mix of rain and snow will move in during the late morning to afternoon. Widespread showers are expected to last through the night, transitioning over to snow for most of the region. Snow will taper off from north to south on Saturday from late morning to midday.

Thursday forecast snow totals:

Friday - Saturday forecast snow totals:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.