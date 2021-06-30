Watch
Scattered mountain showers and spotty thunderstorms for I-25 Wednesday

Steve Shugart
Westcliffe, CO
Steve Shugart Westcliffe morning
Posted at 5:34 AM, Jun 30, 2021
Today’s Forecast:
High clouds in the plains today and more sunshine for the mountains and I-25 early in the day. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains this afternoon, and slowly move to I-25 by late afternoon through the evening. Storms are not expected to be severe today but heavy rain and lightning are possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 78; Low: 54. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 84; Low: 59. A chance of thunderstorms late afternoon and tonight.

CANON CITY: High: 82; Low: 61. Thunderstorms are possible after 1 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 69; Low: 47. Showers and thunderstorms possible today during the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mid 70s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Low to mid 80s with high clouds today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Upper 70s today with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Low 70s today with showers and thunderstorms likely any time in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:
Thursday and Friday bring the potential for stronger and more widespread thunderstorms.

