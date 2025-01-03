Savor Friday's warm temperatures. Old man winter returns this weekend!

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure will lead the charge today, with warmer than average highs and light winds to close out the week. Highs today will top out in the 40s, 50s and lower 60s, which is around 10-15 degrees above average.

We aren't expecting any threats of snow over the next 24 hours in Southern Colorado. That will change for some areas on Saturday as our next cold front arrives after sunset.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 24. A mild mix of sun and clouds to close out the week, with highs today in the Pike Peak Region warming into the 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 21. We'll see another 5-8 degrees of warming today in Pueblo, and with colder changes rolling in this weekend, you might want to take advantage of today's great weather.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 32. Flirting with 60 degrees today, with partly cloudy skies and light winds across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 23. A beautiful end to the week for Teller County, with partly cloudy skies, light winds and above average highs.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. After a cold start to the week, we'll get to enjoy some mild Friday weather before colder changes this weekend and next week.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s/60s; Low: 10s/20s. Dry skies and mild highs will give way to areas of fog overnight tonight and some much colder weather this weekend, along with snow and freezing rain by Saturday night!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Today's forecast will be much more mellow than yesterday and nearly just as warm, with highs this afternoon topping out in the 50s and lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A lot less wind in today's forecast, with dry skies this afternoon giving way to increasing clouds and stronger breezes tonight, followed by snow by Saturday afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will start out with dry skies and fairly pleasant conditions before a cold front drops in Saturday evening. As the front moves through the Pikes Peak Region, we're expecting wind gusts to around 30 mph and a chance for snow. Most of the moisture looks to stay either east or west of us, with only around a 50% chance of a light dusting or 1" of accumulation in El Paso County. On the eastern Plains, areas of freezing drizzle will also be possible.

Behind the front will come a much colder day on Sunday, with our high only warming into the lower to middle 30s. Dry weather is likely to persist from Sunday into Monday followed by a colder, more impactful storm on Tuesday. This storm will be capable of delivering a few inches of snowfall, with impacts to travel possible.

