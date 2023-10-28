Saturday will be cool and cloudy, snow moves in at night

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be clear and cold across southern Colorado. Winds will become calm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 45;

Saturday will be generally dry, with increasing clouds and chilly temperatures. Winds will be chilly from the ENE at 10-15 mph on Saturday. Light snow flurries are possible in the evening, but accumulating snowfall begins after midnight. See the snow forecast below.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 51;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with cold ENE wind at 15-20 mph. Snow moves in after midnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 52;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with ESE wind at 10-15 mph and cool temperatures. Snow moves in after midnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 43;

Cold and mostly cloudy on Saturday with SW wind at 10-15 mph. Light snow is possible during the afternoon and evening and will pick up in intensity after 6 p.m. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 6 pm Saturday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 38;

Chilly with a cold breeze all day with overcast conditions. Light snow is possible in the evening, increasing overnight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 6 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a brisk E wind at 10-20 mph. There is a chance of freezing rain in the evening, which will develop into light snow by Sunday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 6 pm Saturday for the icing potential for eastern Las Animas, Baca, Bent, Prowers and Kiowa counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/40; High: 53/62;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a cold breeze and dry conditions. Snow doesn't move in until Sunday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Chilly with a brisk SW breeze on Saturday. Snow showers will move into the central and northern mountains on Saturday afternoon and evening. The Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains won't see snow until early Sunday morning and during the day on Sunday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our first winter storm of the season moves in on Saturday night. The Winter Weather Advisory (below) goes into effect for Teller and N El Paso Counties and the eastern plains at 6 p.m. and then goes into effect at midnight for I-25 between Colorado Springs and Trinidad and then the foothills/mountains west of the interstate.

Snow totals from late Saturday through about 6 pm Sunday:

____

