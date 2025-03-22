Saturday weather: fire danger in the plains, snow in the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

Low temperatures will be mild for this time of year, dropping to the 20s in the mountains and 30s or even low 40s in the plains. Wind will gradually increase through the morning, downsloping out of the mountains from the west. The sky will be mostly cloudy with high clouds tonight.

Saturday Fire Danger:

The wind will pick up and humidity will drop along I-25 and in the plains, leading to high fire danger. A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the counties in red from noon until 8 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 65;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. Wind will be from the W at 15 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 73;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. Wind will be from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 65;

Wind will be out of the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 50 mph. It won't be dry enough to prompt red flag warnings, but please remain mindful and do not create sparks outside.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 52;

It will be mostly cloudy and gusty on Saturday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 59;

It will be partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm for eastern Las Animas, Crowley, and Otero Counties. Wind will be from the W at 10-15 mph gusting 35-40 mph.

Walsenburg/Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/40; High: 65/69;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be a warm and windy day with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting 40 to 50 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s;

Mostly cloudy with snow west of the Continental Divide making for winter driving over mountain passes getting to ski areas, especially in the central and northern mountains of Colorado. The mountain valleys east of the divide will be gusty with minimal spotty showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday night a cold front will move through the plains and that will drop temperatures back to seasonal levels on Sunday. Next week will be very warm with temperatures rising to 10-20 degrees above normal. Highs in the plains will reach the 70s and 80s by mid to late week!

