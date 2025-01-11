Saturday starts nice but ends with another cold front and a chance of snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be relatively mild compared to normal, with overnight lows about 5 degrees above average, dropping to the teens and 20s. There will be a light NW breeze which helps to keep us warmer tonight. Temperatures will still be cold enough for heavy coats in the morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 40;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Snow is possible between 1-7 pm. Scroll down for expected snow totals.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 44;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Snow is possible between 1-9 pm. Scroll down for expected snow totals.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 46;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday and mild. Then a cold front brings a chance of snow between 2-10 pm. Scroll down for expected snow totals.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 34;

Saturday will be partly cloudy and it will be a nice start to the day before a cold front arrives. There is a chance of snow between 1-8 pm. Scroll down for expected snow totals.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 36;

Monument area will be sunny in the morning and then clouds increase as a cold front comes in. Snow is possible between noon - 7 pm. Scroll down for expected snow totals.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s-40s;

Rising into the upper 30s to mid-40s on Saturday before a cold front blows through in the afternoon. Snow is possible between noon - 9 pm. Scroll down for expected snow totals.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/23; High: 43/45;

Partly cloudy on Saturday and nice for most of the day. Snow is possible between 3-10 pm. Scroll down for expected snow totals.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

Snow will be west of the continental divide until the afternoon where spotty snow showers will be possible east of the continental divide. Snow will favor the Wet Mountains and the southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains. Scroll down for expected snow totals.

Forecast snow totals by Saturday evening:

