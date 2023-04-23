Saturday evening snow showers ahead of a sunny & warmer Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Another wave of wintry precipitation will bring the potential for some additional light accumulations to parts of Southern Colorado this evening. Most of the snow should clear out of the Pikes Peak Region by 10 pm to midnight, but could linger a little later for southern regions within our viewing area. The heaviest snow is likely over the southern Sangre de Cristo, where a Winter Weather Advisory is expected to continue until midnight.

KOAA weather Additional snowfall amounts for Southern Colorado through early Sunday morning

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 53; Lingering clouds and patchy fog early will give way to a mostly sunny skies and a warmer afternoon. Even though high temperatures will be much warmer than today, we're still looking at an unseasonably cool day on Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 60; After our cold and snowy Saturday, sunshine will return to the forecast on Sunday, with highs in the Steel City expected to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 59; Morning clouds and fog will clear to sunshine by the afternoon, allowing for a nice end to the weekend with upper 50s in the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 47; Although still cold for this time of the year, we're looking at a much nicer end to the weekend for Teller County compared to how things started out today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s; After a snowy start to the weekend, the clouds will clear and our weather will be much calmer to close out the weekend. With mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, highs should warm comfortably into the 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Areas of low clouds and fog early Sunday will give way to mostly sunny skies and an overall pleasant afternoon across the Plains, especially compared to today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; Snow showers this evening, with up to 2" of additional accumulation for the southern I-25 corridor through very early Sunday morning. Once the snow clears out, we'll see a sunny and mild afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; We may have started the weekend cold and snowy, but thanks to some ridging that develops behind today's storm we should be mainly dry on Sunday, with the exception of a passing late-afternoon shower.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday's nice and mellow weather will carryover into early next week, with Monday starting out just as nice. However by Monday afternoon, we're looking at the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms over the Plains, and snow for the mountains.

A more impactful storm will follow from Tuesday to Wednesday, with a good drink of water expected for Southern Colorado. There's a fair amount of certainty at this point for a long-duration rain and snow event from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, with still some uncertainty regarding which areas will see heavy snow versus heavy rain. Stay tuned...

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.