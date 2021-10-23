Saturday brings high clouds and comfortable temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

High clouds will move into the region today and it will be a warm day about 10 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 73; Low: 38. A lovely day with a breeze.

PUEBLO: High: 77; Low: 40. Warm today with high clouds and a breeze.

CANON CITY: High: 73; Low: 45. Breezy today with increasing clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 64; Low: 33. It will be mild with breezy winds today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Expect highs in the upper 60s and breezy winds.

PLAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Upper 70s to low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 20s. Mid 70s with high clouds and gusty winds today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. A cloudy day in the low 60s with gusty winds at times.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will bring a windy cold front which will bring snow to the mountains and about a 5-10 degree temperature drop area-wide.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

