Saturday brings another round of thunderstorms to kick-start Labor Day weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

The active severe thunderstorm watch is scheduled to expire at 10 pm. After 10 pm, spotty rain and thunderstorms are still possible, but they will be weaker with a much lower severe weather threat. Storms tonight may linger past midnight. Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy and cool.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 10 pm for the counties in pink:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 73;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday morning with rain and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and early evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 79;

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Saturday with afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 77;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the early afternoon to the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 65;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with rain and thunderstorms likely in late morning through the early evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 69;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with a bit of sunshine in the early afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible once again in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 70s-80s;

Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog possible. We will have partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon through the evening. Storms may be strong to severe.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/54; High: 75/78;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with the chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with thunderstorms likely in the early afternoon to early evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday is trending drier with mostly sunny conditions, and temperatures are expected to be about 5 degrees warmer than Saturday. Labor Day Monday will be another mostly sunny day with the temperature rising a few more degrees, with 70s and 80s for the region.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

