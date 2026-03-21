Saturday brings a blast of heat and fire danger

Hot and Dry Saturday:

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for Saturday from 11 am until 11 pm. Wind will gust 30-40 mph, and humidity will drop below 5%.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 88;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. Wind will be out of the SW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph. The forecast high temperature of 88 will smash the daily record for March 21st of 75 degrees from 1995. It would also break the March record of 81, tied this week on the 19th and 20th.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 93;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. The forecast high temperature of 93 will easily break the daily record for March 21st of 82 degrees from 2016. It would also break the March record of 89, which was broken twice already this week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 91;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. It will be very hot and dry with gusty winds on Saturday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 79;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. It will be dry and gusty on Saturday. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 81;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. Saturday will be dry and hot with gusty winds. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 90s;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm for Baca County. It will be HOT and dry on Saturday in the low to upper 90s. Wind will be light to breezy, out of the S or SW at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 49/47; High: 88/93;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. It will be warm, dry, and gusty on Saturday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. It will be dry, warm, and gusty on Saturday. Wind will be out of the W at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A breezy cold front arrives on Sunday, which will drop temperatures out of record territory, but we will still be more than 10 degrees above average.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.