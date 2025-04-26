Saturday begins with low clouds and fog, and then the sun comes out

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog overnight, as well as light rain. Temperatures will remain on the mild side due to the clouds and high humidity holding in some heat.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 68;

Starting cloudy with fog, then clouds gradually clear in the afternoon. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 76;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 72;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 64;

The day begins with low clouds, and then the sun comes out. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 66;

It will cloudy with fog in the morning and then the sun will gradually come out in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly cloudy with fog in the morning. The sun will gradually come out from late morning to early afternoon. There is a chance of isolated evening thunderstorms, and any storms that manage to develop could be strong.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/44; High: 72/74;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a low chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the mountain valleys in the morning, with sunshine in the afternoon. There is a low chance of spotty rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be the warmest and driest day of the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the 70s-90s in the plains and the 60-70s in the mountains. The dry air will come in from the west and the wind will be gusting 20-50 mph.

