Roller coaster temperature ride this week, with records in jeopardy

Today's Forecast:

After a warm weekend, our weather on Monday will be even hotter as temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s and 90s across the lower elevations. A midday cold front will bring strong gusts of wind to the Plains, with 30 mph gusts possible along the I-25 corridor, and even stronger gusts out towards the Colorado-Kansas border. The wind should weaken as we head towards midnight, and with clearing skies, overnight lows will be quite chilly.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 42. A too hot for almost October forecast will mean the potential for another record high this afternoon in Colorado Springs. Current record: 87 (2019). It will also be breezy this afternoon, with peak gusts around 20-30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 44. Hot, dry and breezy with today's high in the lower 90s. Our current record in Pueblo sits at 94 degrees, and dates back to 2019.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 48. Lower 90s will make a return to Canon City on Monday, but will be followed by more than 15 degrees of cooling tomorrow.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 34. Warm and breezy on Monday, with increasing clouds this afternoon and a very low chance of a rogue shower this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. There will be no sign of fall on this final Monday of September, thanks to well above average highs and dry skies in the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s. Hot and breezy, with the strongest gusts today north of Highway 50 and along the Colorado-Kansas border. Some gusts could top 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Monday will be unseasonably warm and breezy across the southern I-25 corridor, with today's high around 10-15 degrees above average.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Warm, with a spot shower or two possible this afternoon in the high country. Most areas should stay dry as rain chances only hover around 20%.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday's cold front will bring about a brief taste of fall-like weather on Tuesday, with our high in Colorado Springs and Pueblo more comfortably in the lower 70s. It will remain breezy on Tuesday, with southerly wind gusts up around 20-25 mph.

After one day in the 70s, we'll follow that up with a return to the 80s and 90s on the Plains and the potential for more record heat on Wednesday. Unseasonably warm temperatures will likely stick around Colorado Springs on Thursday before our next cool front drops highs down to the 70s and lower 80s on Friday.

____

