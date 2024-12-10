Roads remain snow-covered or icy early on Tuesday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow ends by 11 pm-midnight for the Pikes Peak region (Teller and El Paso Counties) and ends by 2 am for the entire region.

Additional snowfall between 6 pm and overnight:

The clouds will begin to clear overnight and the cold air will settle in. Overnight lows will be very cold, in the single digits and teens for most of the area.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 35;

Tuesday will begin with cold temperatures and icy roads. Road temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by 10-11 am. The day will be sunny with NNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 39;

Tuesday will be cold with icy spots on the roads in the morning, then the sun will melt roads by 10-11 am. It will be a chilly and sunny day with WNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 12; High: 37;

Roads will be snow-covered or icy through the morning and then clear up with help from the sun. It will be sunny and chilly on Tuesday with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 3; High: 25;

Very cold in the morning with snowy roads. The sun will help with snow melt, but the temperatures will remain below freezing on Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: teens; High: 30;

Sunny but cold on Tuesday with road temperatures remaining below freezing until the late morning. The air temperature will remain below freezing, so unplowed roads may remain snow-covered.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s;

Icy spots on the roads will remain slick until the late morning. The sun will be out on Tuesday and temperatures will start very cold before rising to the low to mid-40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 11/13; High: 33/35;

The sky will clear out on Tuesday but roads will remain snow-covered in the morning. The sunshine will help to melt plowed roads. It will remain chilly all day and rise just barely above freezing.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 20s;

It will be very cold in the morning and temperatures will likely stay below freezing in the mountain valleys all day. The sky will be sunny, and plowed roads will likely see some melting despite the cold temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

I am happy to report that Wednesday onward will be lovely, with seasonable 40s and 50s and plenty of sunshine.

____

