Roads expected to improve this afternoon; more snow on the way

Road temperatures will rise above freezing areawide by midday. This will allow for improving road conditions. The sky will be sunny and winds will be lightening up in the plains. The mountains will still be gusty today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 37; Low: 24. Sunny with light winds today and some snowmelt.

PUEBLO: High: 47; Low: 27. Sunny and becoming dry today with most snow melting.

CANON CITY: High: 46; Low: 31. Sunny and breezy today with any lingering snow expected to melt.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 32; Low: 22. Sunny today and plowed roads will improve.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Some improvement today but there will be a lot of hard work to clear snowdrifts. Sunny with light winds today.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Winds decrease by noon, and the sun will warm the plains into the low 50s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Sunny with breezy winds today. Upper 40s in Walsenburg and low 50s in Trinidad.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens/20s. Gusty winds and sunshine today with some snowmelt.

Tuesday starts clear and cold. By Tuesday afternoon snow moves into the mountains. A rain-snow mix is expected along I-25 by Tuesday evening, transitioning to snow and moving quickly east through Wednesday morning. By midday Wednesday that storm will move out.

