Rising temperatures through the end of the week and records will be possible

Today’s Forecast:

We still have that high-pressure system over the western half of the U.S. this morning, and this is giving us that warmer weather. Temperatures will start off chilly, but we will warm pretty dramatically by the afternoon. There are a few clouds in the area from some leftover showers yesterday, but these will continue to clear out throughout the morning hours. Highs across the area will be in the 70s around I-25 and 80s in the Plains. We have a small chance for some showers farther south, but most of the area will be staying dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 44. Today's forecast high of 74° is expected to be the warmest day of the year, with sunshine early giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon and around a 10% chance of a spring shower.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 42. Our high of 80 degrees this afternoon will be around 5 degrees warmer than yesterday, with skies turning mostly sunny to partly cloudy by the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 45. We're looking at another beautiful, spring day in eastern Fremont County on Wednesday. Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon, with around a 20% chance of a shower.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 36. Uncharacteristically warm temperatures can be expected in Teller County from Wednesday to Friday, with daily highs in Woodland Park in the middle to upper 60s. Each afternoon, there's also a slight chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Spring fever will continue on Wednesday as highs climb to unseasonably warm levels around Monument and Palmer Lake. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon could lead to a rogue shower near the higher terrain.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Warm, with southerly breezes bringing some mid and upper level moisture to the Plains on Wednesday. A pop up shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon and evening, but most areas will stay dry with rain chances only around 10-20%.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm, late April or early May temperatures will continue continue during this final week of March, with highs today in the 70s. A rogue shower or two will also be possible this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. A beautiful clear sky this morning will give way to a mild and partly cloudy afternoon. A few rain or snow showers will be possible this afternoon as daytime heating may provide enough lift in the atmosphere to pop a shower in the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our warm temperatures will continue into Thursday, and we have the potential for breaking records in some areas. The current daily high record for Colorado Springs is 81 degrees and Pueblo the record for Thursday is 85 degrees. These westerly, downsloping winds will not only help to raise the temperatures, but we may also see the potential for critical fire conditions both Thursday and Friday. Going into the weekend, we have another storm system that will move in and bring precipitation chances to the area. The Palmer Divide has the potential to see some snow, but with some uncertainties with temperatures this can still change.

Our best chances locally for rain and snow will be from Saturday evening into Sunday. The current storm track and speed are favoring lesser impacts overall for southern Colorado versus northern parts of the state this weekend.

