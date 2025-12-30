Rising 10 to 15 degrees above average through the end of December

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and cold tonight. Wind will be light, less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 55;

Tuesday will be sunny and about 10 degrees warmer than average. Wind will be light out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 57;

Sunny and mild on Tuesday with NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 23; High: 59;

Mostly sunny and mild on Tuesday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 51;

It will be sunny on Tuesday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 55;

It will be sunny and warmer on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s;

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s on Tuesday in the eastern plains. The sky will be sunny, and the wind will be light.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20/21; High: 57/58;

It will be mild on Tuesday with sunshine. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be sunny and mild compared to average on Tuesday. Wind will be light, 15 mph or less.

Extended outlook forecast:

From Wednesday through Friday, temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s, which will be about 15 degrees above average. Wind will be light in the plains and breezy in the mountains and foothills. The cloud cover will increase on Wednesday into Thursday, but it shouldn't inhibit our warming.

This weekend is looking like much of the same with warmer-than-average temperatures in the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy conditions.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

