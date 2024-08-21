Rinse and repeat Wednesday weather: hot with thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering rain and weak thunderstorms are possible through midnight - 1 am in the plains. It will be mild and humid overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 89;

It will be warm, about 6 degrees above average. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 95;

Partly cloudy and warm with a high temperature about 5 degrees above average. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 94;

Warm with partly cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 82;

Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 86;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms expected.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Partly cloudy and hot for the first half of the day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong or severe.

Walsenburg/Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/60; High: 90/93;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with thunderstorms possible for the later half of the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

Mountain valleys will rise to the low to upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the early afternoon, and then again in the evening and at night.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be another rinse-and-repeat forecast, with above-normal high temperatures and then thunderstorms. Most storms will remain in the mountains on Friday, but a few isolated showers may develop along I-25 and in the plains.

