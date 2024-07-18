Rinse and repeat; warm with spotty thunderstorms on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few spotty thunderstorms may linger past midnight in the plains and then dissipate by about 2 am. Overnight temperatures will fall to seasonable 50s and 60s in the plains and I-25 and 40s to 50s in the mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 87;

The temperature on Wednesday will be right on the average high for mid-July. There is a chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain being the main threats.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 91;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a high temperature slightly below average. There is a chance of evening thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 88;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 76;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 84;

Partly cloudy and warm on Thursday with a chance of late afternoon to evening thunderstorms

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s;

Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 80s to mid-90s in the plains. There is a chance of spotty thunderstorms in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/57; High: 85/85;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be warm with spotty afternoon thunderstorms once again. Over the weekend, there will be more widespread coverage of rain and thunderstorms, especially on Sunday after a cold front moves through eastern Colorado.



