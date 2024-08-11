Returning to normal summer temperatures on Sunday with spotty thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty thunderstorms or rain showers may linger overnight as late as midnight to 3 am. Otherwise, seasonable low temperatures tonight and partly cloudy sky conditions are expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 86;

Back to seasonable temperatures in the mid-80s with a partly cloudy sky. There will be a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 92;

Partly cloudy on Sunday and back to normal 90s. There is a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm after 3 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 88;

Partly cloudy on Sunday with hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 77;

Even warmer on Sunday with partly cloudy sky conditions and spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Monument will be warm on Sunday, back to seasonable 80s. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s;

The southeastern plains of Colorado will be warm in the low to mid-90s on Sunday. Thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/58; High: 85/87;

Partly cloudy and warm on Sunday with a spotty thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

Mountain valleys will warm to the low-70s to low-80s. There will be spotty thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be a couple of degrees cooler with more shade from clouds in the afternoon as more widespread thunderstorms develop. It looks like there will be a low chance of severe thunderstorms across the region, especially east of I-25 with wind, hail, and flooding rain possible.

____

