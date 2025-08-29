Remnants of tropical storm Juliette boost rain chances in Colorado late this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Very isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the eastern plains tonight until about 1-3 am. Overnight, some patchy fog will likely develop in the plains and linger through late Friday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 77;

Some low clouds and patchy fog are possible in the morning, with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 82;

Low clouds and patchy fog are possible in the morning, followed by partly cloudy conditions. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 82;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 70;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely once again.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 74;

Low clouds and fog are possible in the morning, followed by partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon through the evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 70s-80s;

Patchy fog and low clouds are likely in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy afternoon. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/56; High: 81/84;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with the chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Friday with spotty afternoon rain and thunderstorms possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend, Saturday starts with clouds and perhaps some patchy fog, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-70s. Once again, hit or miss thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be a sunnier morning with the high temperature in the 70s to 80s. Once again, an isolated storm will be possible in the afternoon, but the chances are lower than on Saturday.

Labor Day Monday is expected to be mostly sunny and much drier compared to this past week. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s across the region.

