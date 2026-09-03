Remaining sunny and dry on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will be clear tonight, and temperatures will be near average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 89;

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 95;

It will be hot and sunny on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 89;

Thursday will be toasty with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the SW at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 83;

Thursday will be warm with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

It will be sunny and hot on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/57; High: 87/91;

Thursday will be toasty with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the SSW at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be warm on Thursday from the low 70s to mid-80s. The sky will be partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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