Remaining hot in southern Colorado on Friday ahead of Labor Day weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight, with overnight lows about 5 degrees above average. Wind will be light across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 91;

Friday will be partly cloudy and hot. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 95;

It will be hot on Friday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 93;

Friday will be hot with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 79;

It will be a warm Friday with partly cloudy conditions. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 86;

Friday will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be partly cloudy and hot on Friday. A few spotty showers may form, but will mostly evaporate thanks to dry air at the surface. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/61; High: 88/91;

It will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm on Friday. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible on Friday. Otherwise, it will be warm with light wind out of the WSW at 5-15 mph.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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