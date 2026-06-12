Remaining hot and dry on Friday and Saturday before significant weather changes on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a calmer night across southern Colorado with mild temperatures and a clear sky.

Friday Fire Danger:

Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 11 am until 8 pm on Friday for Fremont County and the San Luis Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 91;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Friday, about 10 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the SSW at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 97;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Friday. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 97;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 8 pm. It will be mostly sunny with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 82;

It will be a very warm Friday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 87;

It will be toasty and sunny on Friday. Wind will be out of the S at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 90s;

It will be a hot day in the plains with mostly sunny conditions. There is a chance of a strong thunderstorm in the southeastern corner of the state, favoring Baca County in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/51; High: 93/93;

It will be mostly sunny with W wind at 10 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Friday with high fire danger. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the San Luis Valley from 11 am until 8 pm. Wind will be out of the W at 15-20 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend, Saturday will still be hot in the 80s and 90s with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible.

A more impactful cold front arrives between Saturday and Sunday, which will significantly lower temperatures and increase our moisture.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. There will likely be showers and storms in the afternoon, so have a plan B for outdoor activities. The best time to be outside to avoid the lightning risk would be in the morning.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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