Remaining 10 degrees above average on Wednesday in Colorado

Wildfire smoke will linger in the plains east of I-25 tonight, and it will be a mostly clear night across the region. Temperatures will be chilly overnight, cooling to near average or slightly above normal.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 80;

Mostly sunny and a bit hazy for the first half of the day with increasing clouds in the late afternoon. The high temperature will be more than 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 84;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with a slight haze in the sky and some afternoon clouds. The high temperature will be about 10 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 82;

Partly cloudy with warm temperatures on Wednesday. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out in the afternoon. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 71;

Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds and perhaps a sprinkle on Wednesday. Wind will be from the NW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 76;

Monument will be warm on Wednesday with sunshine and a light haze in the sky with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Mostly sunny and hazy from wildfire smoke on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 46/46; High: 78/81;

Mostly sunny with some clouds in the afternoon. The wind will be light from the W at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Partly cloudy in the mountains with a spotty and brief rain possible in the mountain valleys. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs in the 70s and 80s with sunshine and a few clouds will remain the general forecast through Saturday. Then our next cold front brings a cool down by about 10 degrees starting Sunday, with cooler and closer to normal temperatures in store for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

