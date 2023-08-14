Refreshing start to the week with 70s, low 80s for the Plains

Today’s Forecast:

After yesterday's cold front, we're looking at a cool and refreshing start to the week for Southern Colorado, with highs today around 10-15 degrees below average. For the Plains, we'll see a dry day, with decreasing clouds expected after a cloudy start. For the mountains, periods of heavy rain will be possible as the monsoon influence remains a key factor in today's forecast.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 54. Today's forecast will feel more like late September than mid August as we'll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon and mid 70s for daytime highs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 56. Much like yesterday, we'll see another pleasant afternoon in Pueblo as today's high looks to warm to near 80 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 59. Cloudy skies this morning will give way to a mostly sunny and mild start to the week for Canon City, with a high of 78 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 46. Drier today in Teller County, but a bit on the chilly side, with afternoon highs only warming into the middle 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 50s. The cool and overcast conditions that we're seeing this morning will give way to a mostly sunny and mild afternoon as temperatures look to warm to near 70 degrees in the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Today's cool down will be short-lived, but very nice! Therefore, make sure to take full advantage of Monday's comfortable temperatures as 90s and 100s are likely by the middle of the week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Storms that fire off in the Sangres this afternoon will have the potential to drift into the southern I-25 corridor, but will be very hit or miss in nature outside of the mountains.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. The monsoon will continue to influence the mountains today, with the best chances for thunderstorms in the San Juans, La Garitas, San Luis Valley and southern Sangres. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will expand back towards Southern Colorado beginning on Tuesday, setting the stage for our first real taste of summer heat this month. Tuesday's highs will be near to slightly above average, with Wednesday's highs around 6-10 degrees above average. Not only will it be hot, but we could see triple digits return for the first time this month to some areas.

As for the monsoon, there's hint of it in the week ahead, with a few spotty showers possible on the Plains by Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, most of the action this week should stay over the mountains.

____

