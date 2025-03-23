Red Flag Warnings until 8:00 PM, a cold front tonight, and May-like warmth ahead

Tonight's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings are in place until 8:00 PM for much of southern Colorado - please continue to avoid outdoor burning, or any activities that could start a fire. It will remain breezy through the early evening, with wind speeds slowly dropping back after sunset. This will result in slow temperature drops for many areas directly east of the mountains through about 8:00/9:00 PM tonight.

A cold front will arrive from the north late this evening. Due to the direction of the front, and the distance from its source area of low pressure, the main impact should be a few passing clouds and a change in wind direction to northerly. This will bring in more moisture for Sunday, and lower wind speeds - both of which should reduce fire danger tomorrow. If you have evening plans outside, they should be just fine.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 57;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 62;

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 64;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 52;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Plains forecast: Low: 28-36; High: 50s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/37; High: 63/64;

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be the cool day of the week ahead with northerly winds for at least part of the day tamping down high temperatures. Skies will be mainly sunny and wind speeds will be light outside of the eastern plains, which will be breezy. Travel conditions in the high country should also improve - as the system bringing snow to the hills today will move away.

Then, the big story of the week is the large ridge of high pressure building over the western U.S. throughout the week. This ridge will lead to highs 15-20 degrees above average in southern Colorado - and throughout much of the southwestern U.S. A weak system will pass on Tuesday which may increase cloud cover, and slightly lower temperatures - but it doesn't have any characteristics that would suggest notability. Instead, highs this week will be in the 70s to 80s in the plains with record warmth possible, particularly late in the week.

Fire danger should increase again on Friday - which looks gusty - ahead of a better organized system that is likely to bring some beneficial rainfall by next weekend.

