Red Flag Warnings Tuesday followed by a sharp cooling trend Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Westerly winds will remain brisk overnight for wind prone areas of Southern Colorado, with mild overnight lows expected along and west of I-25. Those warmer than average temperatures are likely to extend through Fremont County and into Chaffee County as well.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 41; High: 71. With highs warming back into the 70s, it will be an unseasonably warm one for the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday. In addition to the warmth, Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 10 am because of higher fire danger.

PUEBLO: Low: 35; High: 76. Warm and windy, with peak afternoon wind gusts 25-35 mph. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 10 am, and continue until 6 pm.

CANON CITY: Low: 46; High: 75. Dry skies, warm highs and strong winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns over Fremont County on Tuesday. Afternoon wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 39; High: 61. A mild mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, with strong afternoon gusts to 40 mph across parts of Teller County. County wide, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 10 am.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. High fire danger for Monument Hill and the Palmer Divide on Tuesday. With peak gusts to 40 mph, you should avoid any outdoor activities that could spark a fire.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s. Another warm November day for the Plains on Tuesday as some areas could crack the 80 degree mark. While it will be breezy during the day, Red Flag Warnings aren't expected east of El Paso and Pueblo counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. A mild night will give way to a warm and windy Tuesday afternoon, with Red Flag Warning conditions the big story during the day.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 40s/50s. We're expecting a lot of wind and areas of critical fire weather conditions on Tuesday, with Red Flag Warnings for the Wet Mountains and the Sangres. By Tuesday night, some light snow will be possible, but mainly up towards the central mountains.

Extended Outlook:

A strong cold front will switch the wind to the north by Tuesday evening, bringing an end to our fire weather concerns. Behind the front, some moisture tries to drop into the area as a more moist upslope flow develops. While we're not expecting much, there could be a light dusting of snow from Teller County to the Palmer Divide, possibly extending east into the Plains.

Highs Wednesday will only warm into the 30s and 40s, with lows Wednesday night dropping down to the teens. We'll stay chilly Thursday before we warm up nicely by the very end of the week.

