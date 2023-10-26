Red Flag Warnings Thursday followed by a much colder Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Ahead of a powerful cold front that will move across the area this evening, we'll see a warm and windy day. Gusty southwest winds will peak in intensity from 11 am until 7 pm, with gusts around 40-50 mph in the mountains, and gusts from 25-40 mph across the Plains. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 11 am for parts of Pueblo, Huerfano and Las Animas counties.

A cold front will arrive late this evening, with a brief bursts of strong northerly gusts to 50 mph on the Plains. Behind the front, you'll want to brace for a much colder day on Friday!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 31. A warm, dry and windy Thursday is on tap for the Pikes Peak Region, with afternoon wind gusts up near 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 35. High winds and high fire danger today for Pueblo County, with a cause for concern that the St. Charles Fire burning near Rye could see explosive growth this afternoon due to 30-40 mph wind gusts.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 38. Dry, downslope winds will bring the warmth today to eastern Fremont County, with highs this afternoon expected to warm well into the 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 27. A dry, windy and mild day is on tap for Teller County. Gusts this afternoon could top 40 mph in some wind prone areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. A warm and windy afternoon will be followed by a cold and windy night as the first in a series of cold fronts moves into Southern Colorado. Gusts during the day will be out of the southwest, with gusts tonight coming out of the north, peaking around 30-40 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm, dry and windy, with gusts this afternoon up near 35 mph. Tonight a cold front will drop in from the north, with northerly gusts up around 50 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. A warm and windy day, with Red Flag Warnings in effect until 7 pm. A potent cold front will race through the area this evening, with a switch in the wind from the southwest to the north. Overnight wind gusts could top 40 mph in some areas.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. A windy and mostly dry day on tap for the mountains of Southern Colorado, with peak gusts up near 50 mph. Areas north of Highway 50 will see some snow today, with 2-5" of fresh snow expected for our state's northern and central mountain ranges.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday's forecast will be much colder than today, with highs down around 20-30 degrees region-wide. The breezy, chilly weather will continue on Saturday, with highs only warming into the 40s and 50s. Our next storm will arrive Saturday, with snow in the mountains and Denver metro area during the day. By Saturday evening, a quick changeover from rain to snow will take place in parts of El Paso County, Fremont and Teller counties. Depending on elevation, some areas might start out as all snow.

Snow will continue into the first part of the day on Sunday, with the best chances for accumulation around the Palmer Divide and Teller County. Areas here could see as much as 1-4", with perhaps a trace to 2" for the Colorado Springs metro area. Sunday will also be very cold during the day, with highs only in the 20s and 30s.

