Red Flag Warnings south of Highway 50 Monday afternoon

Today's Forecast:

A good looking start to the week for Southern Colorado, with warmer than average temperatures region-wide and minimal excitement in the forecast. Fire danger threats will be less widespread this afternoon, with Red Flag Warnings in effect for areas south of Highway 50 from 11 am until 7 pm.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon from the Continental Divide into the northeast Plains. Locally, our best chance of an isolated thunderstorm will be in Teller County and along the Palmer Divide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 43; Increasing clouds this afternoon, with the potential for a few high based showers and thunderstorms up towards the Palmer Divide. While we can't completely rule out a rogue storm in the Springs, rain chances locally will only rise to 10% this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 45; Breezy and warmer, with sunshine turning to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Our forecast should stay rain free today, with better chances for rain late this week.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 47; Sunshine this morning will give way to a partly cloudy and warmer afternoon, with generally dry skies for the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 38; A chilly morning and a mild afternoon, which will come with the potential for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Main threats will be lightning and gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s; Slightly above average highs today across the Palmer Divide as morning sunshine gives way to the chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Main storm threats will be lightning and gusty outflow winds.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s; Afternoon highs on the Plains will be fairly similar to what we saw this past weekend. Fire danger will be elevated across Las Animas County, where a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 am until 7 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40; Elevated to critical fire weather conditions will return to our forecast today, with a Red Flag Warning set to go into effect starting at 11 am. Gusts across the southern I-25 corridor are expected to range between 25-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s; High fire danger will remain a concern in the lower mountain elevations on Monday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 am until 7 pm. On top of gusty winds, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Dry skies will continue on Tuesday ahead of a pattern change late this week. An area of low pressure coming from California will bring a much better chance of showers and storms to our forecast on Wednesday, with the potential for a few severe thunderstorms east of I-25. Main threats will be large hail in excess of 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Thursday before we dry out on Friday. Storm chances then increase this weekend, with the threat for afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

____

