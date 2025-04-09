Red Flag Warnings return Wednesday ahead of calmer changes late this week

Today’s Forecast:

Another breezy to gusty day will be in store for Southern Colorado. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the San Luis Valley and parts of Huerfano county. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gust to 40 mph in these areas. Relative humidity values will drop as low as 10% in the highlighted areas. Any fires that start could spread quickly in these conditions.

KOAA weather Wednesday's Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from noon until 7 pm

Highs today will be in the upper 60s and 70s on the Plains under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight, the lows will drop into the 30s and low 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 38. Red Flag Warnings have not been issued today for El Paso County, but it will be breezy locally, with afternoon wind gusts to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 38. Breezy northwest winds will maintain a warmer than average forecast for Pueblo on Wednesday, with our highs today only a few degrees cooler than yesteday.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 40. Spotty high fire danger will be possible across portions of the Arkansas River Valley on Wednesday, driven by wind gusts to 30 mph and humidity down in the lower teens.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 31. A mild and gusty Wednesday can be expected in Teller County on Wednesday, with our high in Woodland Park this afternoon topping out in the lower 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Although it will be a bit windier today compared to yesterday, it should be another nice day for northern El Paso County, with mostly sunny skies and above average highs.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Breezy and slightly cooler compared to yesterday. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle to upper 70s across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. West and northwest winds will be stronger than yesterday, especially across Huefano County, where a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from noon until 7 pm. Peak gusts from 30-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Stronger wind will lead the charge for anyone spending time in the mountains today, with peak gusts around 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be a little cooler than Wednesday thanks to a cold front that will move through the Plains tomorrow morning. Highs will drop back into the 60s and 70s. Winds will be calmer, so the fire threat won't be as high.

Ahead of the weekend, we will see our next ridge of high pressure building into the state from the southwest. Highs on Friday will top out in the 70s and 80s, with 80s and lower 90s on the Plains by Saturday. Records are likely on Saturday from Colorado Springs to Pueblo, as both areas are looking at their hottest day of the year so far. During the weekend, we will have our winds switch out of the west/southwest and bring more of a risk for fire danger. Some precipitation chances will be possible towards the beginning of next week, especially in the mountains.

