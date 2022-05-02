Red flag warnings return Tuesday to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from midnight to 9 am Tuesday for El Paso, eastern Fremont, Pueblo, Otero, Crowley, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Huerfano, Las Animas, and Baca counties. Protect sensitive vegetation and bring pets indoors.

FREEZE WARNING: Expect subfreezing temperatures tonight through Tuesday morning. Protect sensitive vegetation and bring pets indoors. #COwx pic.twitter.com/axF9Jvyxsj — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) May 2, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 64; Mostly sunny with SSE wind 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 76; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm Tuesday. ESE wind will be sustained 10 mph and gust to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 67; Partly cloudy with SSE wind 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 59; Partly cloudy with S wind 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 61; The sky clears up and winds will be from the SSE 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; Sunny and breezy Tuesday with SE wind 10-15 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/35; High: 74/73; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm Tuesday. SSW wind sustained 15-20 mph gusting up to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm Tuesday for the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and the San Luis Valley. Winds will be from the SSW west gusting 30-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday our next storm approaches bringing gusty winds and a chance of scattered thunderstorms for the plains and snow showers to the mountains during the afternoon and evening. Thursday dries out. Temperatures get a boost Friday through Sunday, peaking on Saturday in the 80s and 90s for the plains and 70s in the mountains. Winds will be strong all weekend leading to fire danger.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.