Red Flag Warnings return Sunday despite the arrival of a cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

Fire danger remains elevated with Red Flag Warnings in place through 9:00PM along I-25, and in the upper Arkansas River and San Luis Valleys. Skies will be partly cloudy. It will remain breezy with winds out of the southwest - gustiest closest to and along the eastern slopes of the mountains. Breezes will relax overnight over the plains but it will remain breezy in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 74;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 82;

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 80;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 67;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/47; High: 78/77;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will cross the region tomorrow morning. It's likely to stall out as an associated region of low pressure treks east. Upper level southwest winds will mix down during the afternoon leading to a renewed fire threat as Red Flag Warnings return for many of the zones that had them today. Highs remain above average, but cooler than today with more cloud cover.

A few showers are likely in the afternoon and evening hours Sunday continuing into Monday morning. The Palmer Divide and Woodland Park could see a brief period of a wintry mix or snow. Impacts will be limited by the warm temperatures of the last several days. If a brief coat does manage to stick, it should quickly melt during the morning commute.

High pressure returns in the middle of the week leading to more above-average temperatures, with potential fire risks in the second half of the week.

