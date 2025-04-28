Red Flag Warnings return Monday as the winds crank back up

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezes will continue into the late evening for most of southern Colorado but they'll be decreasing progressively - by 8:00 PM most spots seeing gusts in the 30 mph range, by 10 PM in the 20 mph range. Only a few mountainous areas are likely to remain gusty overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 67;

Increasing high clouds, and decreasing breezes through dinnertime as moisture streams overhead from an area of low pressure several hundred miles away. When clouds hit your neighborhood, breezes drop back quickly. Otherwise, southwest winds at 15-25 mph before 10 PM dropping to 10-20 mph after midnight east of I-25.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 74;

Pockets of blowing dust early tonight in the Steel City of the West, with winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph from the southwest through 9 PM, then reducing to 10-20 mph after midnight. A fairly mild night on tap due to the continued weak downslope. Partly cloudy.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 68;

Increasing clouds. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph will drop to 10-15 mph overnight. A quick sprinkle or two is possible later tonight from the mid-level moisture bringing in the clouds, but dry low-level air makes the odds of rain reaching the ground slim.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 54;

Mostly cloudy, and breezy. Southwest winds at 15-30 mph gusting to 40 mph, decreasing to 10-20 mph overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Increasing clouds - becoming mostly cloudy, returning to partly cloudy before sunrise. Some blowing dust is possible early. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph decreasing overnight.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

South winds at 25-40 mph, gusting to 50 mph mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/38; High: 66/68;

Partly cloudy briefly - but mainly clear overall tonight. Southwest winds at 15-30 mph gusting to 45 mph before midnight.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds at 10-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph, reducing to 10-15 mph after midnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Gusty downslope breezes return Monday but should be weaker than Sunday, as low pressure continues to move north of the state. In the afternoon, widespread gusts of 30-35 mph, with 45 mph gusts generally south of highway 50. A wave pattern called a gravity wave should develop in the afternoon - which means there will be decent variation in the wind in different parts of southern Colorado. Red Flag Warnings will be in place again - from 11 AM - 8 PM but won't be as widespread as today. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

A cold front arrives Monday evening. It will be dry, but it will cut down fire risk. Tuesday will be cooler with upslope wind. I won't rule out a PM shower, but dry surface air should keep that issue very isolated outside of the foothills and mountain tops. Instead we're likely to get gusty outflow winds as rain evaporates over I-25.

Wednesday through Friday will all have chances for showers and storms region wide. Low-level moisture is best on Thursday, which coupled with a cold front should lead to the best odds for PM storms.

