Red Flag Warnings Monday will give way to rain-snow late this week

A weak disturbance will spread light snow into the mountains and some breezy to gusty winds into the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains this afternoon. Gusts in the Pikes Peak Region and Arkansas River Valley will range between 20-25 mph, with 30-35 mph gusts for parts of Huerfano County and Baca County. These areas will be under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 7 pm.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at noon for Baca County and eastern Huerfano County

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 35. A warm and breezy start to the week, with wind gusts this afternoon around 20-25 mph across the lower elevations of the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 33. Fire danger will be on the low to moderate end today in Pueblo County, but still gusty enough that outdoor burning is not recommended as the combination of dry fuels, gusty winds and low relative humidity could lead to fast-growing fires.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 37. Much like Pueblo County to our east, eastern Fremont County will likely see periods of high fire danger this afternoon, with peak gusts up around 25-30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 26. A dry, breezy and mild start to the week in Teller County, with peak afternoon wind gusts of 25-30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Mild and dry downslope breezes will bring us a bit of a windy start to the week, with peak gusts up around 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. A warm and breezy Monday, with high fire danger threats highest today in eastern Huerfano County and Baca County.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting at noon in eastern Huerfano County, with gusts here up to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. Other than a few snow showers in the northern Sangres, the southeastern mountains will be dry and breezy today. Light snow showers will be possible in the northern and central mountains this afternoon and evening, with accumulations of around 1-2".

Extended outlook forecast:

More warmth on Tuesday will give way to an approaching storm and some cooler weather by Wednesday. A rain-snow mix will be possible by Wednesday afternoon before changing over to all snow in the Pikes Peak Region by Thursday morning. With the storm still off the coast of Alaska, there's still a lot of uncertainty on exact timing and range of impacts for Southern Colorado, but this far out, this has all the makings of a high impact storm.

Snow is likely on Thursday before tapering off to snow showers on Friday. Highs late this week will only warm into the 30s and very low 40s.

