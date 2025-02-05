Red Flag Warnings issued Wednesday ahead of a warm and windy afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

February has gotten off to a warm start, and although we were cooler yesterday, highs today region-wide will be warm once again. Driven by strong and gusty downslope winds, gusts this afternoon will range between 30-50 mph, with some of the strongest gusts expected south of Highway 50. A Red Flag Warning has been issued today for Baca County, as well as parts of Huerfano and Las Animas counties. Outside of these areas, fire threats will be elevated due to the strong wind gusts. Outdoor burning plans should be put on hold today due to the wind and warmth.

KOAA weather A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting at 10 am for parts of Southern Colorado

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 34. Windy and warm on Wednesday, with peak gusts this afternoon up around 40 mph in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 32. After struggling to get above freezing on Tuesday, highs today in Pueblo will soar into the lower 70s. Driven by strong W/SW wind gusts to 40 mph, fire threats will be elevated this afternoon county-wide.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 36. Warm west/southwest winds will bring another round of 70s to eastern Fremont County this afternoon, with temperatures today around 20 degrees above average.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 28. Strong wind gusts and mild temperatures can be expected across Teller County on Wednesday, with peak gusts in some areas up over 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Wednesday's forecast is expected to be windy, with warmer than average highs. Peak wind gusts early this afternoon could reach 45 mph in northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Areas of fog and very cold temperatures in the teens this morning will give way to increasing W/SW winds by late morning, with temperatures warming quickly into the 60s and 70s once the wind picks up.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for the southern I-25 corridor starting at 10 am. Gusts could exceed 50 mph in some areas, and this combined with relative humidity in the teens will lead to increasing fire weather threats. Avoid outdoor burning please!

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s/30s. Mild and windy in the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristos today, with peak afternoon wind gusts up around 50-55 mph. While snow is not expected in the southeastern mountains today, light snow showers will be possible over our state's central and northern mountain ranges.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another sneaky cold front on Thursday will drop temperatures by around 10-15 degrees, with our highs tomorrow on the Plains warming into the 50s and lower 60s. Stronger wind gusts to 30 mph will return Friday, allowing for highs to climb back into the 60s as we close out the week around 15-20 degrees above average.

A stronger cold front Saturday will initiate a more significant cool down with highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s this weekend across Southern Colorado. A few snow showers will be possible on Saturday, possibly lingering into Sunday. Any potential accumulations for now look light, mainly under 1-2", and mainly for areas closer to the Pikes Peak Region.

____

