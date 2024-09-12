Red flag warnings go into effect on Thursday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will dissipate by 9-10 pm. The sky will clear out overnight and temperatures will be cool early on Thursday morning.

A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect from noon until 8 pm on Thursday. Relative humidity will drop to 10-15% and winds will gust 30-35 mph. Vegetation is dry enough to burn. Please avoid anything that can cause a spark outside.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 86;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be sunny with a high temperature of about 7 degrees above average. Winds will be from the SSW at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 92;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. The high will be about 7 degrees above average. Winds will be from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 88;

It will be a warm and breezy day with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be from the WSW at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 76;

Warm and breezy on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 83;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be a warm and breezy day with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm for Crowley, Otero, and eastern Las Animas Counties. It will be hot with highs in the low to upper 90s. Winds will be gusting up to 30-35 mph from the SSW.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/54; High: 84/87;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It was warm and mostly sunny on Thursday. Winds will be from the SSW at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mid-70s up to 80 for the mountain valleys on Thursday. Winds will be gusty from the SW sustained at 10-20 mph gusting to 25-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be warm and breezy at times, but a little less warm and windy than Thursday. The weekend is trending warm and sunny. Stronger winds return Monday and Tuesday next week which may elevate fire danger once again.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.