Red flag warnings and air quality alerts move ahead to Wednesday's forecast

Tonight's Forecast:

After red flag warnings expire at 10 pm, wind will ease up overnight. Any spotty showers and thunderstorms in the plains will dissipate shortly after sunset.

Fire Danger Wednesday:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 90;

RED FLAG WARNING 10 am until 10 pm. It will be mostly sunny and dry on Wednesday with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 96;

RED FLAG WARNING 10 am until 10 pm. Wednesday will be dry and hot with breezy SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 93;

RED FLAG WARNING 10 am until 10 pm. It will be mostly sunny and dry with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 79;

RED FLAG WARNING 10 am until 10 pm. It will be warm and dry with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 85;

RED FLAG WARNING 10 am until 10 pm. It will be mostly sunny, dry, and breezy on Wednesday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny with upper 80s to upper 90s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the SSW at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/57; High: 89/93;

RED FLAG WARNING 10 am until 10 pm. Wind will be out of the SSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

RED FLAG WARNING 10 am until 10 pm. It will be dry and gusty in the mountains on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the SW at 15 mph gusting 25-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

More fire danger is expected on Thursday. Fire weather watches have been posted for the day.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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